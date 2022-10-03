Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] is -38.13% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] loss -2.18% on the last trading session, reaching $13.47 price per share at the time. The company report on September 30, 2022 that Cleveland-Cliffs’ New Labor Contract with the United Steelworkers Ratified for its Mining and Pelletizing Operations.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced today that its employees represented by the United Steelworkers (USW) at its Tilden and Empire mines in Michigan, and its United Taconite and Hibbing Taconite mines in Minnesota ratified new 47-month labor agreements at those locations. The agreements are effective on October 1, 2022, and cover approximately 2,000 USW-represented employees at Cleveland-Cliffs Mining and Pelletizing locations in Northern Minnesota and in the Michigan Upper Peninsula.

Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and CEO said, “We are pleased to reach new labor agreements that are fair, equitable and beneficial for our employees, their families and the company. With a strong and loyal workforce, we are confident that Cleveland-Cliffs will continue to be the benchmark in the iron and steel industry. We thank all the members of the USW and Cliffs negotiating teams for their dedication to reach these agreements.”.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. represents 523.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.12 billion with the latest information. CLF stock price has been found in the range of $13.43 to $14.015.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.91M shares, CLF reached a trading volume of 10013874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $21.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $24, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on CLF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for CLF stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.51. With this latest performance, CLF shares dropped by -22.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.79 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.93, while it was recorded at 13.58 for the last single week of trading, and 21.03 for the last 200 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.36 and a Gross Margin at +21.88. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.70.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. go to 27.43%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]

There are presently around $4,331 million, or 63.40% of CLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 53,000,707, which is approximately 34.843% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,369,745 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $611.13 million in CLF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $301.61 million in CLF stock with ownership of nearly 5.087% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 343 institutional holders increased their position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF] by around 56,506,801 shares. Additionally, 325 investors decreased positions by around 54,794,331 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 210,252,554 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 321,553,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLF stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,830,421 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 25,180,589 shares during the same period.