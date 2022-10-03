bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] fell -36.64% so far this year. What now?

bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BLUE] closed the trading session at $6.33 on 09/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.66, while the highest price level was $6.57. The company report on September 16, 2022 that bluebird bio Receives FDA Accelerated Approval for SKYSONA® Gene Therapy for Early, Active Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

SKYSONA is the first FDA approved therapy shown to slow the progression of neurologic dysfunction in boys with this devastating and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

Management team to host conference call Monday, September 19, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.64 percent and weekly performance of 12.63 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 47.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.16M shares, BLUE reached to a volume of 10298335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLUE shares is $7.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLUE stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for bluebird bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for bluebird bio Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for bluebird bio Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 72.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91.

BLUE stock trade performance evaluation

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.63. With this latest performance, BLUE shares gained by 8.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.57 for bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.87, while it was recorded at 5.68 for the last single week of trading, and 5.75 for the last 200 days.

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

bluebird bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for bluebird bio Inc. go to 55.90%.

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $352 million, or 73.70% of BLUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLUE stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 6,140,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,910,687 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.41 million in BLUE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $36.8 million in BLUE stock with ownership of nearly -0.407% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in bluebird bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ:BLUE] by around 15,690,775 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 22,523,174 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 17,439,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,653,554 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLUE stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,810,822 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,189,282 shares during the same period.