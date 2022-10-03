Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI] is -25.99% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATXI] closed the trading session at $10.08 on 09/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.25, while the highest price level was $12.31. The company report on September 22, 2022 that Avenue Therapeutics Announces Reverse Stock Split and Provides Regulatory Update for IV Tramadol Including Receipt of Type A Meeting Minutes from the FDA.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATXI) (“Avenue” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of central nervous system diseases, today announced that it will effect a 1-for-15 reverse split of its common stock, which will be effective for trading purposes on the Nasdaq Capital Market as of the commencement of trading on September 23, 2022, and also provided a regulatory update related to its intravenous (“IV”) Tramadol product candidate.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.99 percent and weekly performance of 124.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 39.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 179.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 166.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, ATXI reached to a volume of 27306662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avenue Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.97 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

ATXI stock trade performance evaluation

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 124.00. With this latest performance, ATXI shares gained by 179.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATXI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.00 for Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.28, while it was recorded at 6.91 for the last single week of trading, and 6.92 for the last 200 days.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -103.57.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.00% of ATXI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATXI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,772, which is approximately -70.932% of the company’s market cap and around 52.67% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 8,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84000.0 in ATXI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $56000.0 in ATXI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avenue Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATXI] by around 14,799 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 39,305 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 9,128 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATXI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,408 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 11,786 shares during the same period.