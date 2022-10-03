AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] moved down -5.96: Why It’s Important

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] closed the trading session at $134.21 on 09/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $134.09, while the highest price level was $142.325. The company report on September 29, 2022 that AbbVie Highlights Robust Gastroenterology Portfolio with New Data in Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis at the UEG Week 2022.

Final analyses from the U-ACHIEVE Phase 3 maintenance study of RINVOQ® (upadacitinib) in moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

Data highlighting symptomatic and endoscopic outcomes, delayed subcutaneous responders and predictors of response in patients receiving risankizumab (SKYRIZI®) for use in moderate to severe Crohn’s disease*.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.88 percent and weekly performance of -6.19 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.37M shares, ABBV reached to a volume of 15343235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $158.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for AbbVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for AbbVie Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on ABBV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbbVie Inc. is set at 3.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 20.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

ABBV stock trade performance evaluation

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.19. With this latest performance, ABBV shares dropped by -0.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.88 for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.24, while it was recorded at 140.89 for the last single week of trading, and 146.28 for the last 200 days.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.14 and a Gross Margin at +69.49. AbbVie Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 80.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.72.

AbbVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbbVie Inc. go to -0.57%.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $164,289 million, or 71.00% of ABBV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 153,579,751, which is approximately 2.034% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 134,700,648 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.08 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.35 billion in ABBV stock with ownership of nearly -1.177% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AbbVie Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,275 institutional holders increased their position in AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV] by around 72,834,830 shares. Additionally, 1,465 investors decreased positions by around 52,856,700 shares, while 394 investors held positions by with 1,098,428,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,224,119,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABBV stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,479,195 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 5,501,007 shares during the same period.