Susquehanna lifts Paysafe Limited [PSFE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Paysafe Limited [NYSE: PSFE] traded at a low on 09/29/22, posting a -6.21 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.36. The company report on September 26, 2022 that Paysafe expands into Kansas online sports-betting market.

Paysafe’s online payments and affiliate marketing solutions now optimizing player conversions for multiple sportsbooks in new market.

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced its entry into the new Kansas online sports-betting market. The move sees Paysafe supporting multiple online sportsbooks in the state with players’ credit and debit card deposits plus ACH payments, while its marketing technology and services provider Income Access is powering the affiliate marketing programs of several Kansas iGaming brands.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3562560 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Paysafe Limited stands at 7.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.88%.

The market cap for PSFE stock reached $1.01 billion, with 724.69 million shares outstanding and 545.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, PSFE reached a trading volume of 3562560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paysafe Limited [PSFE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSFE shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSFE stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Paysafe Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $4 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Paysafe Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $2.25 to $2, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on PSFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paysafe Limited is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSFE in the course of the last twelve months was 0.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has PSFE stock performed recently?

Paysafe Limited [PSFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.48. With this latest performance, PSFE shares dropped by -25.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.87 for Paysafe Limited [PSFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8568, while it was recorded at 1.4020 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7395 for the last 200 days.

Paysafe Limited [PSFE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paysafe Limited [PSFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.43 and a Gross Margin at +42.09. Paysafe Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.54.

Paysafe Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Paysafe Limited [PSFE]

There are presently around $478 million, or 65.50% of PSFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSFE stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 130,976,349, which is approximately 5.86% of the company’s market cap and around 24.87% of the total institutional ownership; CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC., holding 59,758,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.27 million in PSFE stocks shares; and FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC., currently with $68.0 million in PSFE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paysafe Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Paysafe Limited [NYSE:PSFE] by around 40,606,971 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 19,512,993 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 291,007,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 351,127,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSFE stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,916,707 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 7,410,337 shares during the same period.