Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] fell -25.00% so far this year. What now?

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: JEF] traded at a low on 09/29/22, posting a -2.12 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $29.10. The company report on September 28, 2022 that Jefferies Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Q3 Financial Highlights.

Net income attributable to common shareholders of $195 million, or $0.78 per diluted share; adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders1 of $275 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, after removing $80 million of expense related to a regulatory settlement in the quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4187123 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stands at 3.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.14%.

The market cap for JEF stock reached $6.99 billion, with 249.14 million shares outstanding and 170.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, JEF reached a trading volume of 4187123 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JEF shares is $37.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JEF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on JEF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for JEF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for JEF in the course of the last twelve months was 3.32.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.10. With this latest performance, JEF shares dropped by -9.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JEF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.77 for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.57, while it was recorded at 29.42 for the last single week of trading, and 33.07 for the last 200 days.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.51 and a Gross Margin at +90.26. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.93.

Earnings analysis for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JEF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. go to 18.00%.

Insider trade positions for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]

There are presently around $4,667 million, or 67.10% of JEF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JEF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,396,596, which is approximately -1.896% of the company’s market cap and around 11.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,185,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $529.19 million in JEF stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., currently with $305.55 million in JEF stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:JEF] by around 5,223,831 shares. Additionally, 248 investors decreased positions by around 13,042,474 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 142,111,008 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,377,313 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JEF stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 669,300 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 1,998,483 shares during the same period.