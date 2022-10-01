Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] Stock trading around $18.15 per share: What’s Next?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE: BRX] plunged by -$0.66 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $18.59 during the day while it closed the day at $18.15. The company report on September 8, 2022 that BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND TELECONFERENCE DATES.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) today announced that it will release its 2022 third quarter earnings on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 after the market close. Brixmor will host a teleconference on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 10:00 AM ET.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock has also loss -7.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BRX stock has declined by -10.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.78% and lost -28.57% year-on date.

The market cap for BRX stock reached $5.56 billion, with 299.99 million shares outstanding and 298.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, BRX reached a trading volume of 2752712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRX shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $29 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on BRX stock. On June 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BRX shares from 27 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brixmor Property Group Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

BRX stock trade performance evaluation

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.16. With this latest performance, BRX shares dropped by -16.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.20 for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.92, while it was recorded at 18.55 for the last single week of trading, and 23.56 for the last 200 days.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.61 and a Gross Margin at +45.76. Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.23.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. go to -2.22%.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,356 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,230,837, which is approximately 0.089% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,881,893 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $633.11 million in BRX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $352.32 million in BRX stock with ownership of nearly -3.521% of the company’s market capitalization.

148 institutional holders increased their position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE:BRX] by around 18,701,405 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 20,268,962 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 256,112,243 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,082,610 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRX stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,341,832 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,277,312 shares during the same period.