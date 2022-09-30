why NatWest Group plc [NWG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.54

NatWest Group plc [NYSE: NWG] slipped around -0.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.89 at the close of the session, down -1.81%. The company report on August 1, 2022 that NATWEST GROUP PLC AND NATWEST MARKETS N.V. COMMENCE SEPARATE CASH TENDER OFFERS FOR CERTAIN OF THEIR RESPECTIVE OUTSTANDING NOTES.

NatWest Group plc (“NatWest Group”) and NatWest Markets N.V. (“NWM N.V.”) (each an “Offeror” and, together, the “Offerors”) have each launched today separate tender offers to purchase for cash (with respect to the tender offers launched by NatWest Group, the “NatWest Group Offer”, and with respect to the tender offers launched by NWM N.V., the “NWM N.V. Offer”, and collectively, the “Offers”) any and all of certain series of their respective U.S. dollar denominated notes set out in the table below (collectively, the “Notes”, and each a “Series”).

The NatWest Group Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in NatWest Group’s offer to purchase dated August 1, 2022 and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery (the “NatWest Group Offer to Purchase”), and the NWM N.V. Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in NWM N.V.’s offer to purchase dated August 1, 2022 and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery (the “NWM N.V. Offer to Purchase” and, together with the NatWest Group Offer to Purchase, the “Offers to Purchase”). Capitalized terms with respect to the NatWest Group Offer not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as in the NatWest Group Offer to Purchase and capitalized terms with respect to the NWM N.V. Offer not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as in the NWM N.V. Offer to Purchase.

NatWest Group plc stock is now -20.04% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NWG Stock saw the intraday high of $4.925 and lowest of $4.785 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.00, which means current price is +2.19% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, NWG reached a trading volume of 4912040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NatWest Group plc [NWG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWG shares is $9.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for NatWest Group plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for NatWest Group plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NatWest Group plc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 78.44.

How has NWG stock performed recently?

NatWest Group plc [NWG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.12. With this latest performance, NWG shares dropped by -17.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.98 for NatWest Group plc [NWG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.29, while it was recorded at 5.05 for the last single week of trading, and 6.31 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for NatWest Group plc [NWG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NatWest Group plc go to 0.31%.

Insider trade positions for NatWest Group plc [NWG]

There are presently around $243 million, or 0.90% of NWG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWG stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 6,427,541, which is approximately 2343.662% of the company’s market cap and around 68.60% of the total institutional ownership; PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, holding 6,322,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.92 million in NWG stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $23.5 million in NWG stock with ownership of nearly 19.13% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NatWest Group plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in NatWest Group plc [NYSE:NWG] by around 19,098,213 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 4,256,687 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 26,361,627 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,716,527 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWG stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,648,527 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,268,906 shares during the same period.