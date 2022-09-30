why Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $101.06

Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ: MNST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.55% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.43%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Monster Beverage Reports 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results.

— Record Second Quarter Net Sales Rise 13.2 Percent to $1.66 Billion —- Net Sales on a Foreign Currency Adjusted Basis Rise 16.9 Percent —- Solid Revenue Growth —- Price Increase Set for September 1, 2022 in the United States —- Price Increases in Certain International Markets Planned for Second Half of 2022 —- Product Supply Normalizing –.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) today reported financial results for the three- and six-months ended June 30, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, MNST stock dropped by -1.48%. The one-year Monster Beverage Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.91. The average equity rating for MNST stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $46.20 billion, with 528.62 million shares outstanding and 373.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, MNST stock reached a trading volume of 2954395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNST shares is $101.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Monster Beverage Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Monster Beverage Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $111 to $117, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on MNST stock. On May 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MNST shares from 97 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Monster Beverage Corporation is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNST in the course of the last twelve months was 80.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

MNST Stock Performance Analysis:

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.43. With this latest performance, MNST shares dropped by -0.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.38 for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.10, while it was recorded at 87.95 for the last single week of trading, and 88.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Monster Beverage Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.53 and a Gross Margin at +56.10. Monster Beverage Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.50.

Monster Beverage Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

MNST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Monster Beverage Corporation go to 14.65%.

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30,657 million, or 67.30% of MNST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,409,381, which is approximately 1.347% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 27,494,943 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.42 billion in MNST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.2 billion in MNST stock with ownership of nearly 2.375% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Monster Beverage Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 387 institutional holders increased their position in Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ:MNST] by around 37,864,495 shares. Additionally, 366 investors decreased positions by around 29,604,835 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 280,869,582 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 348,338,912 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNST stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,211,546 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 5,549,324 shares during the same period.