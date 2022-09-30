Wedbush slashes price target on Chewy Inc. [CHWY] – find out why.

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] loss -6.07% or -2.01 points to close at $31.08 with a heavy trading volume of 2625886 shares. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Chewy Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, has released its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended July 31, 2022, and posted a letter to its shareholders on its investor relations website at https://investor.chewy.com.

It opened the trading session at $32.26, the shares rose to $32.585 and dropped to $30.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CHWY points out that the company has recorded -27.37% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -39.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.54M shares, CHWY reached to a volume of 2625886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chewy Inc. [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $45.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $35, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on CHWY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 111.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44.

Trading performance analysis for CHWY stock

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.65. With this latest performance, CHWY shares dropped by -16.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.01 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.25, while it was recorded at 32.13 for the last single week of trading, and 40.29 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc. [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.81 and a Gross Margin at +26.08. Chewy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.83.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,159.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.70.

Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chewy Inc. [CHWY]

There are presently around $12,997 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 311,852,395, which is approximately 0.205% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 20,967,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $651.67 million in CHWY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $513.85 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly 30.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

196 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 20,627,429 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 18,404,732 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 379,156,011 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 418,188,172 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,588,112 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 4,429,968 shares during the same period.