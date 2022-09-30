Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE: HOG] price plunged by -3.63 percent to reach at -$1.35. The company report on September 27, 2022 that Harley-Davidson, LiveWire and AEA-Bridges Impact Corp Announce Closing of Business Combination.

LiveWire raises approximately $334m in gross proceeds.

LiveWire becomes the first EV motorcycle company to list on the NYSE.

A sum of 2725387 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.36M shares. Harley-Davidson Inc. shares reached a high of $37.00 and dropped to a low of $35.5989 until finishing in the latest session at $35.85.

The one-year HOG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.07. The average equity rating for HOG stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOG shares is $46.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Harley-Davidson Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Harley-Davidson Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $40, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on HOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harley-Davidson Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOG in the course of the last twelve months was 15.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

HOG Stock Performance Analysis:

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.27. With this latest performance, HOG shares dropped by -7.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.71 for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.87, while it was recorded at 36.96 for the last single week of trading, and 37.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Harley-Davidson Inc. Fundamentals:

Harley-Davidson Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

HOG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harley-Davidson Inc. go to 43.10%.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,617 million, or 93.70% of HOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,997,139, which is approximately -2.435% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; H PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 12,700,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $455.3 million in HOG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $441.93 million in HOG stock with ownership of nearly -3.144% of the company’s market capitalization.

168 institutional holders increased their position in Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE:HOG] by around 9,877,739 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 11,987,714 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 106,927,540 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,792,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOG stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,435,479 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 1,685,333 shares during the same period.