Wall Street Analyst Initiated Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Hippo Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HIPO] loss -14.81% on the last trading session, reaching $0.74 price per share at the time. The company report on September 29, 2022 that Hippo 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split to Become Effective at 11:59 p.m. EDT September 29, 2022.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO), the home insurance group focused on proactive home protection, today announced that it has filed a Certificate of Amendment to its Certificate of Incorporation with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware to effect the previously announced 1-for-25 reverse stock split of the company’s common stock and a corresponding adjustment to its authorized capital stock. The reverse stock split and corresponding capital stock adjustment will become effective at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on September 29, 2022. The company’s common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the markets open on Friday, September 30, 2022, under the existing trading symbol “HIPO” and new CUSIP number: 433539 202.

As a result of the reverse stock split, every 25 shares of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock will automatically be converted into one share of issued and outstanding common stock. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the reverse stock split. Instead, stockholders who otherwise would be entitled to receive fractional shares of common stock will be entitled to receive cash. The reverse stock split affects all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder’s percentage interest in the Company’s outstanding common stock, except for adjustments that may result from the treatment of fractional shares.

Hippo Holdings Inc. represents 566.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $430.79 million with the latest information. HIPO stock price has been found in the range of $18.4025 to $21.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.41M shares, HIPO reached a trading volume of 10594151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIPO shares is $3.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIPO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Hippo Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Hippo Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on HIPO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hippo Holdings Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

Trading performance analysis for HIPO stock

Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.45. With this latest performance, HIPO shares dropped by -28.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.68 for Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8982, while it was recorded at 0.8097 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5633 for the last 200 days.

Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO] shares currently have an operating margin of -235.64. Hippo Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -407.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.99.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO]

There are presently around $118 million, or 32.50% of HIPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIPO stocks are: BOND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 30,003,193, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,564,917 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.74 million in HIPO stocks shares; and INNOVIUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $12.85 million in HIPO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hippo Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Hippo Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HIPO] by around 40,071,263 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 21,593,713 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 97,345,706 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,010,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIPO stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,636,292 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 14,378,681 shares during the same period.