Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Yum China Holdings Inc. [NYSE: YUMC] plunged by -$1.49 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $48.73 during the day while it closed the day at $47.85. The company report on September 23, 2022 that Yum China’s ‘People First’ Approach To Unlocking Employee Potential and Career Growth.

As the largest restaurant company in China, Yum China provides over 450,000 jobs across the country and actively invests in each and every one of its employees along their journey with the Company. Providing targeted development opportunities for employees to realize their career aspiration has been key to ensuring long-term organizational sustainability. Notably, nearly 100% of the operations positions are filled by promotion from within. Only last year, Yum China invested a total of RMB 456,000,000 in a variety of initiatives designed to unlock career and personal development opportunities for employees at every level.

Yum China Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 0.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, YUMC stock has declined by -1.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.47% and lost -3.99% year-on date.

The market cap for YUMC stock reached $20.51 billion, with 421.00 million shares outstanding and 402.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, YUMC reached a trading volume of 2685209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUMC shares is $54.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Yum China Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Yum China Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum China Holdings Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUMC in the course of the last twelve months was 661.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

YUMC stock trade performance evaluation

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.53. With this latest performance, YUMC shares dropped by -2.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.51 for Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.29, while it was recorded at 47.61 for the last single week of trading, and 45.93 for the last 200 days.

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.55 and a Gross Margin at +13.83. Yum China Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.22.

Yum China Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum China Holdings Inc. go to 22.33%.

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,555 million, or 84.40% of YUMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YUMC stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 40,509,264, which is approximately -1.03% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,526,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in YUMC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $872.96 million in YUMC stock with ownership of nearly -0.644% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yum China Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 276 institutional holders increased their position in Yum China Holdings Inc. [NYSE:YUMC] by around 27,676,104 shares. Additionally, 314 investors decreased positions by around 37,168,146 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 260,238,315 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 325,082,565 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YUMC stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,639,990 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 8,535,700 shares during the same period.