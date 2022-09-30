Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] price plunged by -10.23 percent to reach at -$0.7. The company report on September 26, 2022 that Ballard inks contract with Stadler to supply fuel cell engines to power first hydrogen train in United States.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced an order from Stadler Rail AG (“Stadler”; www.stadlerrail.com), a leading manufacturer of rolling stock, for the supply of six 100 kW FCmoveTM-HD+ fuel cell engines to power the first hydrogen train in the United States.

The contract to provide the hydrogen-powered train was awarded to Stadler by San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA), with the option of additional trains in the future. The train is expected to be in service in San Bernardino, California in 2024 and will seat over 100 passengers.

A sum of 2782377 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.83M shares. Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $6.75 and dropped to a low of $6.0501 until finishing in the latest session at $6.14.

The average equity rating for BLDP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.30.

BLDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.69. With this latest performance, BLDP shares dropped by -20.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.80 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.67, while it was recorded at 6.52 for the last single week of trading, and 8.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ballard Power Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.64 and a Gross Margin at +7.84. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.36.

Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.40 and a Current Ratio set at 15.20.

BLDP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $530 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND with ownership of 9,709,900, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,367,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.38 million in BLDP stocks shares; and ROBECO SCHWEIZ AG, currently with $32.76 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 20,603,009 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 18,464,466 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 47,196,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,264,245 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,951,417 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 4,819,396 shares during the same period.