Susquehanna slashes price target on Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] – find out why.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BILL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.15% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.90%. The company report on September 12, 2022 that Bill.com Hires Experienced Global Executive, Loren Padelford, as Chief Commercial Officer.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates financial operations for small and midsized businesses (SMBs), announced today that Loren Padelford has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) responsible for sales and strategic partnerships, reporting to CEO and Founder, René Lacerte.

“Loren has proven leadership experience scaling a world-class software platform serving SMBs across the globe. His strong expertise building sales and go-to-market capabilities that drive adoption and engage millions of SMBs around the world will be critical for us as we continue to scale,” said René Lacerte, Bill.com CEO and Founder. “I look forward to working with him and leveraging his passion for helping SMBs flourish.”.

Over the last 12 months, BILL stock dropped by -47.91%. The one-year Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.88. The average equity rating for BILL stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.67 billion, with 104.44 million shares outstanding and 99.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, BILL stock reached a trading volume of 4886011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILL shares is $214.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BILL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bill.com Holdings Inc. is set at 8.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.93.

BILL Stock Performance Analysis:

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.90. With this latest performance, BILL shares dropped by -18.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.57 for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.75, while it was recorded at 129.54 for the last single week of trading, and 171.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bill.com Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.35 and a Gross Margin at +64.12. Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.29.

Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,907 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILL stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 13,339,521, which is approximately 0.743% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,947,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 billion in BILL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.18 billion in BILL stock with ownership of nearly 4.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bill.com Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 257 institutional holders increased their position in Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BILL] by around 11,509,953 shares. Additionally, 254 investors decreased positions by around 11,347,623 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 79,992,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,850,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILL stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,616,175 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 4,066,843 shares during the same period.