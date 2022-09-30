Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL] Revenue clocked in at $121.60 million, down -77.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SUNL] loss -57.14% or -1.44 points to close at $1.08 with a heavy trading volume of 19610733 shares. The company report on September 28, 2022 that Sunlight Financial Announces Impact to Full-Year 2022 Outlook.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (“Sunlight Financial”, “Sunlight” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SUNL), a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale financing company, today announced that an installer liquidity event and volatile interest rates will impact its full-year 2022 financial performance. As a result, the Company is withdrawing its previously-provided full-year 2022 outlook metrics.

One of Sunlight’s largest solar installers has notified the Company that due to cash flow challenges, the installer is in the process of winding down its operations, likely restricting its ability to fully meet its financial obligations. As a result, Sunlight expects to impair $30 to $33 million in advances to that installer on the Company’s balance sheet as of September 30, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $1.61, the shares rose to $1.6699 and dropped to $0.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SUNL points out that the company has recorded -77.02% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 55.19% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 627.39K shares, SUNL reached to a volume of 19610733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUNL shares is $6.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUNL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $4 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on SUNL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for SUNL stock

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -64.12. With this latest performance, SUNL shares dropped by -64.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.54 for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.30, while it was recorded at 2.33 for the last single week of trading, and 3.78 for the last 200 days.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.94 and a Gross Margin at -11.27. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -133.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.73.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL]

There are presently around $42 million, or 77.70% of SUNL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUNL stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 7,337,241, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 3,959,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.28 million in SUNL stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $4.0 million in SUNL stock with ownership of nearly 43.33% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SUNL] by around 7,218,397 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 5,374,213 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 26,254,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,847,359 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUNL stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,007,750 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,749,264 shares during the same period.