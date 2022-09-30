Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] Revenue clocked in at $5.39 billion, down -42.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: SWKS] plunged by -$3.7 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $91.60 during the day while it closed the day at $89.26. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Skyworks to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced that executives will participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Sept. 13, 2022, at 3 p.m. PDT from the Palace Hotel in San Francisco.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005551/en/.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. stock has also loss -6.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SWKS stock has declined by -3.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.56% and lost -42.46% year-on date.

The market cap for SWKS stock reached $14.52 billion, with 160.90 million shares outstanding and 159.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, SWKS reached a trading volume of 2658096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWKS shares is $136.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Skyworks Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $130 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Skyworks Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $175 to $138, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on SWKS stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SWKS shares from 180 to 145.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skyworks Solutions Inc. is set at 3.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWKS in the course of the last twelve months was 23.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

SWKS stock trade performance evaluation

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.68. With this latest performance, SWKS shares dropped by -10.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.57 for Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.66, while it was recorded at 92.54 for the last single week of trading, and 119.32 for the last 200 days.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Skyworks Solutions Inc. go to 9.65%.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,834 million, or 78.20% of SWKS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWKS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,884,993, which is approximately -0.788% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,867,753 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in SWKS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $650.51 million in SWKS stock with ownership of nearly -1.452% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Skyworks Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 410 institutional holders increased their position in Skyworks Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:SWKS] by around 16,098,831 shares. Additionally, 488 investors decreased positions by around 13,645,234 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 91,627,514 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,371,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWKS stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,526,081 shares, while 158 institutional investors sold positions of 2,059,547 shares during the same period.