Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI] Is Currently 50.71 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Senti Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SNTI] gained 50.71% or 0.71 points to close at $2.11 with a heavy trading volume of 74135493 shares. The company report on September 20, 2022 that Senti Bio to Participate in Chardan’s 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference.

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNTI) (“Senti Bio”), a biotechnology company innovating next-generation cell and gene therapies using its proprietary gene circuit platform, today announced that co-founder and CEO, Tim Lu, CFO, Deb Knobelman, and CMDO, Kanya Rajangam will participate in a Fireside Chat at the Chardan’s 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 1:30 PM ET. Tim Lu will also participate in a panel on Gene Regulation on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 9:30 AM ET.

A live webcast of the Fireside Chat can be accessed under the Events & Presentations section of the Senti Bio website under the Investors tab and will be available for 120 days following the presentation.

It opened the trading session at $1.64, the shares rose to $2.41 and dropped to $1.63, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SNTI points out that the company has recorded -78.64% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -75.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, SNTI reached to a volume of 74135493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senti Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for SNTI stock

Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.71. With this latest performance, SNTI shares gained by 9.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.04 for Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9900, while it was recorded at 1.4700 for the last single week of trading, and 6.8100 for the last 200 days.

Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Senti Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI]

There are presently around $30 million, or 32.90% of SNTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNTI stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 4,429,725, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 3,589,585 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.57 million in SNTI stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $4.65 million in SNTI stock with ownership of nearly -3.344% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Senti Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Senti Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SNTI] by around 10,211,301 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 14,373,574 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 10,438,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,145,934 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNTI stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,164,134 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 12,056,258 shares during the same period.