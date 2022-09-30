Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] Revenue clocked in at $11.66 billion, down -51.87% YTD: What’s Next?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ: STX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.56% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.58%. The company report on September 8, 2022 that CATALOG to Collaborate with Seagate to Research DNA-Based Storage and Computation.

Initiatives Focus on Automating and Miniaturizing Synthetic DNA-Based Platform by Factor of 1000.

Catalog Technologies, Inc. (CATALOG), a leader in automated DNA-based digital data storage and computation, is collaborating with Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a global leader in data storage solutions, on several initiatives to advance scalable and automated DNA-based storage and computation platforms, including making DNA-based platforms up to 1000 times smaller.

Over the last 12 months, STX stock dropped by -34.56%. The one-year Seagate Technology Holdings plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.07.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.45 billion, with 218.00 million shares outstanding and 205.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, STX stock reached a trading volume of 4331443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]:

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Seagate Technology Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on STX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagate Technology Holdings plc is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for STX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for STX in the course of the last twelve months was 14.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

STX Stock Performance Analysis:

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.58. With this latest performance, STX shares dropped by -21.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.54 for Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.86, while it was recorded at 56.21 for the last single week of trading, and 86.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Seagate Technology Holdings plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.04 and a Gross Margin at +29.75. Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 445.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.72.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

STX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc go to 10.09%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,554 million, or 88.60% of STX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,654,076, which is approximately 0.257% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 14,358,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $780.79 million in STX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $740.65 million in STX stock with ownership of nearly -0.785% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seagate Technology Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 343 institutional holders increased their position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ:STX] by around 15,874,063 shares. Additionally, 340 investors decreased positions by around 10,393,621 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 149,415,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,683,145 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STX stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,558,573 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 2,002,607 shares during the same period.