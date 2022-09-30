ROTH Capital slashes price target on Aterian Inc. [ATER] – find out why.

Aterian Inc. [NASDAQ: ATER] gained 2.60% on the last trading session, reaching $1.97 price per share at the time. The company report on September 29, 2022 that Aterian Announces Third Quarter 2022 Net Revenue Range; Resumes M&A Strategy.

Third Quarter Net Revenue Will Be In The Range of $62 Million To $66 Million.

Company Intends To Acquire A Health & Wellness Brand.

Aterian Inc. represents 63.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $139.04 million with the latest information. ATER stock price has been found in the range of $1.88 to $2.155.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, ATER reached a trading volume of 3073823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aterian Inc. [ATER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATER shares is $4.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATER stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Aterian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aterian Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

Trading performance analysis for ATER stock

Aterian Inc. [ATER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.60. With this latest performance, ATER shares dropped by -13.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.59 for Aterian Inc. [ATER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4360, while it was recorded at 1.9120 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1372 for the last 200 days.

Aterian Inc. [ATER]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aterian Inc. [ATER] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.56 and a Gross Margin at +49.18. Aterian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -95.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -190.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -100.22.

Aterian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aterian Inc. [ATER]

There are presently around $28 million, or 20.10% of ATER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATER stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,078,057, which is approximately 116.852% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,396,793 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.72 million in ATER stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.91 million in ATER stock with ownership of nearly 48.707% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aterian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Aterian Inc. [NASDAQ:ATER] by around 5,019,875 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 11,082,317 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 2,079,653 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,022,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATER stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 932,400 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 8,592,181 shares during the same period.