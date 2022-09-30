RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] Revenue clocked in at $1.05 billion, down -28.07% YTD: What’s Next?

RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE: RLJ] traded at a low on 09/29/22, posting a -6.27 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.02. The company report on September 20, 2022 that RLJ Lodging Trust Sets Dates for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the markets close on November 2, 2022. The Company will also host a conference call on November 3, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The Company recommends that you dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-3982 or (201) 493-6780 for international participants and requesting RLJ Lodging Trust’s third quarter earnings conference call.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3079960 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of RLJ Lodging Trust stands at 4.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.73%.

The market cap for RLJ stock reached $1.67 billion, with 163.54 million shares outstanding and 159.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, RLJ reached a trading volume of 3079960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLJ shares is $16.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for RLJ Lodging Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $17 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for RLJ Lodging Trust stock. On March 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for RLJ shares from 14 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLJ Lodging Trust is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for RLJ in the course of the last twelve months was 15.40.

How has RLJ stock performed recently?

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.07. With this latest performance, RLJ shares dropped by -17.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.88 for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.20, while it was recorded at 10.36 for the last single week of trading, and 13.07 for the last 200 days.

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.37 and a Gross Margin at -0.32. RLJ Lodging Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.67.

Insider trade positions for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]

There are presently around $1,556 million, or 97.90% of RLJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,418,586, which is approximately -2.386% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,780,935 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $188.19 million in RLJ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $150.93 million in RLJ stock with ownership of nearly 1.366% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RLJ Lodging Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE:RLJ] by around 15,619,573 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 15,981,567 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 123,664,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,265,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLJ stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,334,043 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,881,917 shares during the same period.