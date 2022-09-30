Raymond James lifts Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Prospect Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: PSEC] closed the trading session at $6.11 on 09/29/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.09, while the highest price level was $6.67. The company report on September 26, 2022 that Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Results of Cash Tender Offer For Any and All of its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2023.

Prospect Capital Corporation today announced the results of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase any and all of the outstanding notes listed below. The Tender Offer was made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase dated September 19, 2022 (the “Offer to Purchase”), which set forth the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer.

As of the previously announced expiration time of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 23, 2022 (the “Expiration Time”), according to information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the information and tender agent for the Tender Offer, a total of $347,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes (defined below) had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Tender Offer. Withdrawal rights for the Notes expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 23, 2022. The table below sets forth the aggregate principal amount and percentage of the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn by the Expiration Time that will be accepted for purchase by the Company (the “Eligible Notes”).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.35 percent and weekly performance of -11.32 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, PSEC reached to a volume of 3756959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSEC shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSEC stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Prospect Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Prospect Capital Corporation stock. On January 22, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for PSEC shares from 7 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prospect Capital Corporation is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58.

PSEC stock trade performance evaluation

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.32. With this latest performance, PSEC shares dropped by -15.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.93 for Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.55, while it was recorded at 6.53 for the last single week of trading, and 7.86 for the last 200 days.

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] shares currently have an operating margin of +101.78 and a Gross Margin at +68.49. Prospect Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +83.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.34.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prospect Capital Corporation go to 5.00%.

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $178 million, or 8.26% of PSEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSEC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 3,431,123, which is approximately -12.782% of the company’s market cap and around 27.43% of the total institutional ownership; LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, holding 2,349,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.36 million in PSEC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $12.65 million in PSEC stock with ownership of nearly 12.806% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prospect Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Prospect Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:PSEC] by around 2,316,862 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 1,809,733 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 25,064,728 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,191,323 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSEC stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 842,871 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 559,377 shares during the same period.