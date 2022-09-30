Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] fell -56.24% so far this year. What now?

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [NASDAQ: PSNY] slipped around -0.38 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.12 at the close of the session, down -6.91%. The company report on September 28, 2022 that The SUV for the electric age – Polestar 3 premieres on 12 October.

Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY) will premiere its first SUV, Polestar 3, at a launch event on 12 October 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Polestar 3 is a powerful, design-led electric performance SUV that appeals to the senses with a distinct shape and excellent driving dynamics. Built on a new all-electric technology base developed by and shared with Volvo Cars, it features the latest in high-tech components – like centralised core computing from NVIDIA and a long list of advanced safety systems from Volvo Cars and leading industry suppliers including Zenseact, Luminar and Smart Eye.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stock is now -56.24% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PSNY Stock saw the intraday high of $5.545 and lowest of $5.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.41, which means current price is +1.19% above from all time high which was touched on 06/24/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, PSNY reached a trading volume of 6108307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSNY shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSNY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 85.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

How has PSNY stock performed recently?

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.34. With this latest performance, PSNY shares dropped by -33.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.92 for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.09, while it was recorded at 5.57 for the last single week of trading, and 10.16 for the last 200 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] shares currently have an operating margin of -70.88 and a Gross Margin at -13.78. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,644.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.88.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]

There are presently around $122 million, or 5.20% of PSNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSNY stocks are: AMF TJANSTEPENSION AB with ownership of 4,400,440, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.85% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 3,395,826 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.39 million in PSNY stocks shares; and SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $16.33 million in PSNY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

41 institutional holders increased their position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [NASDAQ:PSNY] by around 14,571,269 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 12,076,503 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 2,867,856 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,779,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSNY stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,735,875 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 8,781,990 shares during the same period.