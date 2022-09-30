Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] Revenue clocked in at $2.62 billion, down -44.01% YTD: What’s Next?

Playtika Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: PLTK] loss -2.71% or -0.27 points to close at $9.68 with a heavy trading volume of 3247054 shares. The company report on September 29, 2022 that Playtika Provides Update on Shares Tendered to Date in its Tender Offer for its Common Stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) (“Playtika”), a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles, today provided an update on the number of shares of Playtika’s issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.01 per share (each, a “Share,” and collectively, “Shares”) tendered to date in its previously announced tender offer for the purchase of up to 51,813,472 Shares at a price of $11.58 per Share.

Playtika has conducted the tender offer in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions described in the offer to purchase, dated August 29, 2022, the related letter of transmittal and other related materials, as each may be amended or supplemented from time to time.

It opened the trading session at $9.79, the shares rose to $10.16 and dropped to $9.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PLTK points out that the company has recorded -50.21% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, PLTK reached to a volume of 3247054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTK shares is $17.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Playtika Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners dropped their target price from $17 to $13.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Playtika Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $22, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on PLTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Playtika Holding Corp. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTK in the course of the last twelve months was 7.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for PLTK stock

Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.27. With this latest performance, PLTK shares dropped by -9.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.85 for Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.21, while it was recorded at 9.82 for the last single week of trading, and 15.13 for the last 200 days.

Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.51 and a Gross Margin at +72.15. Playtika Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.94.

Playtika Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Playtika Holding Corp. go to 0.31%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]

There are presently around $706 million, or 19.00% of PLTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTK stocks are: SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,559,067, which is approximately 11.846% of the company’s market cap and around 83.15% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 6,148,426 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.52 million in PLTK stocks shares; and CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, currently with $53.64 million in PLTK stock with ownership of nearly 0.891% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Playtika Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Playtika Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:PLTK] by around 15,027,273 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 15,203,921 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 42,725,844 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,957,038 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTK stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,068,617 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 6,090,335 shares during the same period.