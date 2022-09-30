Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] Stock trading around $28.78 per share: What’s Next?

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE: OHI] plunged by -$0.97 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $29.58 during the day while it closed the day at $28.78. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Omega Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results and Recent Developments.

Completed $73 Million in New Investments.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) (the “Company” or “Omega”) announced today its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stock has also loss -6.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OHI stock has inclined by 2.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.13% and lost -2.74% year-on date.

The market cap for OHI stock reached $6.89 billion, with 235.85 million shares outstanding and 232.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, OHI reached a trading volume of 2648118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OHI shares is $33.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $32 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on OHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for OHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

OHI stock trade performance evaluation

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.47. With this latest performance, OHI shares dropped by -10.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.31 for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.84, while it was recorded at 29.23 for the last single week of trading, and 29.70 for the last 200 days.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.40 and a Gross Margin at +66.76. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.36.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. go to -1.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,389 million, or 66.60% of OHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,272,520, which is approximately -1.782% of the company’s market cap and around 0.39% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,565,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $764.57 million in OHI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $376.7 million in OHI stock with ownership of nearly -1.591% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 241 institutional holders increased their position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE:OHI] by around 8,206,065 shares. Additionally, 216 investors decreased positions by around 14,428,060 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 129,882,745 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,516,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OHI stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,669,086 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,368,530 shares during the same period.