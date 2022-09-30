Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] Stock trading around $9.62 per share: What’s Next?

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OLPX] price plunged by -12.15 percent to reach at -$1.33. The company report on August 9, 2022 that OLAPLEX Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Net Sales grew 38.6% in the second quarter 2022.

A sum of 5205347 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.05M shares. Olaplex Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $10.275 and dropped to a low of $9.47 until finishing in the latest session at $9.62.

The one-year OLPX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.73. The average equity rating for OLPX stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLPX shares is $22.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLPX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Olaplex Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Olaplex Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $17, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on OLPX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olaplex Holdings Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for OLPX in the course of the last twelve months was 25.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

OLPX Stock Performance Analysis:

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.02. With this latest performance, OLPX shares dropped by -31.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.69% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.61 for Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.21, while it was recorded at 10.77 for the last single week of trading, and 16.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Olaplex Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

OLPX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OLPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Olaplex Holdings Inc. go to 27.90%.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,843 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLPX stocks are: ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA with ownership of 499,468,771, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,916,307 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $162.74 million in OLPX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $129.53 million in OLPX stock with ownership of nearly 19.456% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Olaplex Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Olaplex Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OLPX] by around 39,797,311 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 28,736,367 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 538,798,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 607,331,954 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLPX stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,695,630 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 19,752,345 shares during the same period.