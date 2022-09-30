Northland Capital slashes price target on Zovio Inc [ZVO] – find out why.

Zovio Inc [NASDAQ: ZVO] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.175 during the day while it closed the day at $0.16. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Zovio Inc Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO), an education technology services company, today announced its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Zovio Inc stock has also loss -2.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZVO stock has declined by -83.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -81.47% and lost -87.61% year-on date.

The market cap for ZVO stock reached $5.51 million, with 34.12 million shares outstanding and 31.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 632.63K shares, ZVO reached a trading volume of 9395564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zovio Inc [ZVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZVO shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZVO stock is a recommendation set at 5.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Zovio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zovio Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

ZVO stock trade performance evaluation

Zovio Inc [ZVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.48. With this latest performance, ZVO shares dropped by -41.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.78 for Zovio Inc [ZVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3830, while it was recorded at 0.1546 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8457 for the last 200 days.

Zovio Inc [ZVO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zovio Inc [ZVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.19 and a Gross Margin at +73.60. Zovio Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -106.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.29.

Zovio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zovio Inc [ZVO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zovio Inc go to 20.00%.

Zovio Inc [ZVO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 46.50% of ZVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZVO stocks are: ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP with ownership of 2,567,476, which is approximately 4.903% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC, holding 1,900,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.3 million in ZVO stocks shares; and NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.26 million in ZVO stock with ownership of nearly -36.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zovio Inc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Zovio Inc [NASDAQ:ZVO] by around 1,399,352 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 3,715,567 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 8,313,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,428,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZVO stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 52,565 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,772,909 shares during the same period.