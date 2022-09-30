Noble Capital Markets lifts Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Axcella Health Inc. [NASDAQ: AXLA] traded at a high on 09/29/22, posting a 11.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.93. The company report on September 29, 2022 that Axcella Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 2b EMMPACT Study of AXA1125 in Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).

Subjects enrolled with biopsy confirmed NASH experienced clinically and statistically significant improvements in liver stiffness as measured by FibroScan, a non-invasive measure of liver fibrosis.

Subjects with NASH experienced clinically and statistically significant improvements in alanine aminotransferase (ALT), a measure of liver cell inflammation, at both dose levels of AXA1125.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4709865 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Axcella Health Inc. stands at 8.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.52%.

The market cap for AXLA stock reached $109.72 million, with 52.62 million shares outstanding and 40.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 64.51K shares, AXLA reached a trading volume of 4709865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXLA shares is $9.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Axcella Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $9 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Axcella Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axcella Health Inc. is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

How has AXLA stock performed recently?

Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.29. With this latest performance, AXLA shares dropped by -20.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.95 for Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1421, while it was recorded at 1.7040 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0524 for the last 200 days.

Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.25.

Axcella Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axcella Health Inc. go to 0.00%.

Insider trade positions for Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA]

There are presently around $66 million, or 64.80% of AXLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXLA stocks are: FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. with ownership of 18,867,785, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,886,376 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.22 million in AXLA stocks shares; and HARBOURVEST PARTNERS LLC, currently with $8.45 million in AXLA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axcella Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Axcella Health Inc. [NASDAQ:AXLA] by around 262,818 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 59,058 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 33,750,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,072,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXLA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 42,733 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 54,669 shares during the same period.