Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] stock Downgrade by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $28

Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE: NLSN] closed the trading session at $27.85 on 09/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.82, while the highest price level was $27.89. The company report on September 22, 2022 that Nielsen Announces Extension of Tender Offers.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) (“Nielsen” or the “Company”) announced today that the Offerors (as defined below) have amended the terms of the previously announced cash tender offers (collectively, the “Tender Offer”) and consent solicitations (collectively, the “Consent Solicitation”), to purchase any and all of The Nielsen Company (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.’s (the “Luxembourg Issuer”) outstanding 5.000% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) and Nielsen Finance LLC and Nielsen Finance Co.’s (together, the “US Issuers” and, together with the Luxembourg Issuer, the “Offerors”) outstanding 5.625% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes”), the US Issuers’ outstanding 4.500% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes”), the US Issuers’ outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2030 (the “2030 Notes”) and the US Issuers’ outstanding 4.750% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “2031 Notes” and collectively with the 2025 Notes, 2028 Notes, 2029 Notes and 2030 Notes, the “Notes”), to extend the expiration date from 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on September 21, 2022 to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 5, 2022 (as so extended, and as may be further extended, the “Expiration Date”).

Holders have until the Expiration Date, unless further extended or earlier terminated, to tender their Notes pursuant to the Tender Offer. Holders who validly tender Notes after the Early Tender Date but before the Expiration Date will receive the Tender Consideration listed below, which does not include the Early Participation Premium. The Early Tender Date was 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 7, 2022. Holders are not entitled to withdraw previously tendered Notes or revoke consents delivered pursuant to the Consent Solicitation, unless otherwise required by law.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 35.79 percent and weekly performance of -0.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, NLSN reached to a volume of 5679916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLSN shares is $27.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Nielsen Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $25 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Nielsen Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $17, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on NLSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nielsen Holdings plc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLSN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

NLSN stock trade performance evaluation

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.07. With this latest performance, NLSN shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.33 for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.63, while it was recorded at 27.81 for the last single week of trading, and 23.60 for the last 200 days.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Nielsen Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nielsen Holdings plc go to 5.30%.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,837 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLSN stocks are: WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC with ownership of 98,190,100, which is approximately 184.154% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 35,354,705 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $984.63 million in NLSN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $605.4 million in NLSN stock with ownership of nearly 0.874% of the company’s market capitalization.

187 institutional holders increased their position in Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE:NLSN] by around 93,969,065 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 105,444,601 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 153,784,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,198,130 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLSN stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,484,096 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 17,330,038 shares during the same period.