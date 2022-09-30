MoneyLion Inc. [ML] fell -80.05% so far this year. What now?

MoneyLion Inc. [NYSE: ML] price plunged by -29.49 percent to reach at -$0.34. The company report on September 29, 2022 that MoneyLion Responds to CFPB’s Meritless Complaint.

In response to a press release and complaint filed today by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB” or the “Bureau”), which is isolated to one of the company’s many product offerings, MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”) (NYSE: ML) issued the following statement:.

“MoneyLion has cooperated in good faith with the CFPB for over three years regarding our membership offering. Our innovative membership program helps service members and other customers save, invest, build credit and improve their overall financial lives. Despite our cooperation, the Bureau has chosen the sensationalist route of prioritizing headlines instead of engaging in constructive dialogue to address their questions and to achieve better consumer outcomes.

A sum of 4209397 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 973.80K shares. MoneyLion Inc. shares reached a high of $1.10 and dropped to a low of $0.782 until finishing in the latest session at $0.80.

The one-year ML stock forecast points to a potential upside of 84.99. The average equity rating for ML stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MoneyLion Inc. [ML]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ML shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ML stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for MoneyLion Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for MoneyLion Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on ML stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MoneyLion Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ML stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

ML Stock Performance Analysis:

MoneyLion Inc. [ML] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.57. With this latest performance, ML shares dropped by -47.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ML stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.23 for MoneyLion Inc. [ML]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5901, while it was recorded at 1.0548 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0836 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MoneyLion Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MoneyLion Inc. [ML] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.53 and a Gross Margin at +31.46. MoneyLion Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -106.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.25.

MoneyLion Inc. [ML] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $52 million, or 40.60% of ML stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ML stocks are: STEPSTONE GROUP LP with ownership of 24,409,821, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,371,053 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.93 million in ML stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.49 million in ML stock with ownership of nearly 85.514% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MoneyLion Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in MoneyLion Inc. [NYSE:ML] by around 18,187,158 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 14,460,554 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 32,491,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,139,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ML stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,846,065 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 9,539,053 shares during the same period.