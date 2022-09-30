Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG] is -12.55% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: MFG] traded at a low on 09/29/22, posting a -1.76 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.23. The company report on September 23, 2022 that Mizuho Americas Open Brings the LPGA to Liberty National Golf Club in 2023.

Michelle Wie West to Serve as Mizuho Brand Ambassador and Tournament HostTop Junior Players Compete Alongside 120 of the World’s Best Golfers.

The LPGA and Mizuho Americas, the NYC-headquartered arm of one of the largest financial institutions in the world, today announced that the inaugural Mizuho Americas Open will take place May 29 – June 4, 2023, at the prestigious Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, NJ.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3075422 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. stands at 3.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.67%.

The market cap for MFG stock reached $28.64 billion, with 12.68 billion shares outstanding and 11.44 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, MFG reached a trading volume of 3075422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFG shares is $2.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 53.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for MFG in the course of the last twelve months was 1.62.

How has MFG stock performed recently?

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.70. With this latest performance, MFG shares dropped by -3.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.45 for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.33, while it was recorded at 2.25 for the last single week of trading, and 2.48 for the last 200 days.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.47. Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.76.

Return on Total Capital for MFG is now 1.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 477.78. Additionally, MFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG] managed to generate an average of $10,119,802 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. go to 1.80%.

Insider trade positions for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG]

There are presently around $170 million, or 0.40% of MFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MFG stocks are: PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 20,688,502, which is approximately 9.227% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 14,676,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.73 million in MFG stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $13.19 million in MFG stock with ownership of nearly -29.904% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:MFG] by around 24,108,801 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 6,930,049 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 45,358,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,397,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MFG stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,861,253 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,049,287 shares during the same period.