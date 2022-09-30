Market cap of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] reaches 1.55B – now what?

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [NASDAQ: HAIN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.92%. The company report on September 27, 2022 that Frontier Communications Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Hain Celestial Group to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASD: FYBR) will replace The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASD:HAIN) in the S&P Midcap 400 and The Hain Celestial Group will replace Hanger Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, October 3. Patient Square Capital, LP. is acquiring Hanger in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions. The Hain Celestial Group is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

Over the last 12 months, HAIN stock dropped by -57.94%. The one-year The Hain Celestial Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.73. The average equity rating for HAIN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.55 billion, with 89.66 million shares outstanding and 88.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, HAIN stock reached a trading volume of 5605071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAIN shares is $28.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Consumer Edge Research have made an estimate for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CL King raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2022, representing the official price target for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on HAIN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAIN in the course of the last twelve months was 38.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

HAIN Stock Performance Analysis:

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.92. With this latest performance, HAIN shares dropped by -20.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.69 for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.36, while it was recorded at 16.83 for the last single week of trading, and 29.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Hain Celestial Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.21 and a Gross Margin at +22.10. The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.34.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

HAIN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. go to -0.70%.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,420 million, or 96.10% of HAIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAIN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,154,559, which is approximately 27.175% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,738,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $149.78 million in HAIN stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $106.23 million in HAIN stock with ownership of nearly 0.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [NASDAQ:HAIN] by around 14,306,640 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 13,605,928 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 54,910,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,823,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAIN stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,996,145 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 2,812,265 shares during the same period.