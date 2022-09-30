Market cap of NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] reaches 40.22B – now what?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ: NXPI] closed the trading session at $151.01 on 09/29/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $146.95, while the highest price level was $155.04. The company report on August 25, 2022 that NXP Semiconductors Announces Quarterly Dividend.

As part of its ongoing capital return program, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced that its board of directors has approved the payment of an interim dividend. The actions are based on the continued and significant strength of the NXP capital structure, and the board’s confidence in the company’s ability to drive long-term growth and strong cash flow.

The board of directors has approved the payment of an interim dividend of $0.845 per ordinary share for the third quarter of 2022. The interim dividend will be paid in cash on October 6, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.70 percent and weekly performance of -2.66 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, NXPI reached to a volume of 2837797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXPI shares is $195.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $235 to $210. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $230 to $250, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on NXPI stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NXPI shares from 255 to 270.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is set at 5.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

NXPI stock trade performance evaluation

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.66. With this latest performance, NXPI shares dropped by -8.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.84 for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 170.78, while it was recorded at 153.17 for the last single week of trading, and 182.52 for the last 200 days.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.36 and a Gross Margin at +49.49. NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.11.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. go to 11.05%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35,335 million, or 95.40% of NXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXPI stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 23,585,568, which is approximately 11.387% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 21,809,364 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.29 billion in NXPI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.7 billion in NXPI stock with ownership of nearly -24.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NXP Semiconductors N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 423 institutional holders increased their position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ:NXPI] by around 29,205,032 shares. Additionally, 479 investors decreased positions by around 27,970,008 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 176,816,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,991,464 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXPI stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,018,336 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 1,086,968 shares during the same period.