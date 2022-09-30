Market cap of Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] reaches 12.62B – now what?

Corebridge Financial Inc. [NYSE: CRBG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.26% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.19%. The company report on September 19, 2022 that AIG Announces Closing of Corebridge Financial, Inc. Initial Public Offering.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced the closing of its initial public offering (“IPO”) of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (“Corebridge,” NYSE: CRBG). The gross proceeds of the offering to AIG, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other expenses payable by AIG, were approximately USD 1.7 billion.

Corebridge’s common shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 15, under the ticker symbol “CRBG.”.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.62 billion, with 645.00 million shares outstanding and 141.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.50M shares, CRBG stock reached a trading volume of 2785860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corebridge Financial Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRBG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06.

CRBG Stock Performance Analysis:

Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.19.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.43. The present Moving Average recorded at 20.09 for the last single week of trading.