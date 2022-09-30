Market cap of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] reaches 4.20B – now what?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE: BXMT] price plunged by -7.10 percent to reach at -$1.83. The company report on September 15, 2022 that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Declares $0.62 Per Share Dividend.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) declared a dividend of $0.62 per share of class A common stock with respect to the third quarter of 2022. This dividend is payable on October 14, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2022.

A sum of 3370329 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.44M shares. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares reached a high of $24.96 and dropped to a low of $23.68 until finishing in the latest session at $23.93.

The one-year BXMT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.22. The average equity rating for BXMT stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXMT shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on BXMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for BXMT in the course of the last twelve months was 1751.48.

BXMT Stock Performance Analysis:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.14. With this latest performance, BXMT shares dropped by -17.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.72 for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.22, while it was recorded at 25.63 for the last single week of trading, and 30.27 for the last 200 days.

BXMT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. go to 2.17%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,298 million, or 57.00% of BXMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,381,891, which is approximately 2.134% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,897,217 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $332.56 million in BXMT stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE INC., currently with $158.67 million in BXMT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE:BXMT] by around 5,373,717 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 4,961,008 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 85,676,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,011,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXMT stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 949,837 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,873,132 shares during the same period.