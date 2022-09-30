Market cap of Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] reaches 61.73M – now what?

Arcimoto Inc. [NASDAQ: FUV] traded at a low on 09/29/22, posting a -7.33 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.39. The company report on September 29, 2022 that Arcimoto Announces Strategic Restructuring Plan.

Arcimoto will focus on immediate revenue-driving programs such as FUV consumer sales, Deliverator fleet sales, and rentals in key markets, with an anticipated 32 percent reduction in payroll expense.

Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of rightsized, ultra-efficient electric vehicles for moving people and stuff, today announced a strategic restructuring with the goal to focus operations on immediate revenue-driving programs such as FUV consumer sales, Deliverator fleet sales, and rentals in key markets. As a result, the Company anticipates a 32 percent reduction in payroll expenses, through a combination of temporary furloughs and permanent workforce reductions and is reducing operational expenses through budget realignment across the company. The plan is designed to support the company’s growth and profitability objectives and improve its operating margin.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2828990 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Arcimoto Inc. stands at 13.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.69%.

The market cap for FUV stock reached $61.73 million, with 39.57 million shares outstanding and 26.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 808.38K shares, FUV reached a trading volume of 2828990 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arcimoto Inc. [FUV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUV shares is $6.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Arcimoto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Arcimoto Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcimoto Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has FUV stock performed recently?

Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.11. With this latest performance, FUV shares dropped by -38.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.80 for Arcimoto Inc. [FUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3512, while it was recorded at 1.4540 for the last single week of trading, and 4.5859 for the last 200 days.

Arcimoto Inc. [FUV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -1021.78 and a Gross Margin at -290.97. Arcimoto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1084.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.86.

Arcimoto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for Arcimoto Inc. [FUV]

There are presently around $11 million, or 21.70% of FUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUV stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 1,602,526, which is approximately -38.441% of the company’s market cap and around 20.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,464,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.04 million in FUV stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.02 million in FUV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arcimoto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Arcimoto Inc. [NASDAQ:FUV] by around 2,296,671 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 4,235,054 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 1,517,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,049,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUV stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,612,034 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 298,770 shares during the same period.