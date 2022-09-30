Market Analysts see Veru Inc. [VERU] gaining to $19. Time to buy?

Veru Inc. [NASDAQ: VERU] traded at a high on 09/29/22, posting a 6.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.72. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Veru to Participate in the Cantor Oncology, Hematology & HemeOnc Conference on September 28th, 2022.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines for COVID-19 and other viral and ARDS-related diseases and for the management of breast and prostate cancers, today announced that the Company will participate in the Cantor Oncology, Hematology, HemeOnc Conference to be held at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

About Veru Inc.Veru is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines for COVID-19 and other viral and ARDS-related diseases and for the management of breast and prostate cancers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4177805 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Veru Inc. stands at 6.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.71%.

The market cap for VERU stock reached $980.73 million, with 80.09 million shares outstanding and 61.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.90M shares, VERU reached a trading volume of 4177805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Veru Inc. [VERU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERU shares is $35.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERU stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Veru Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Veru Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $6, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on VERU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veru Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

How has VERU stock performed recently?

Veru Inc. [VERU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.84. With this latest performance, VERU shares dropped by -21.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 136.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.10 for Veru Inc. [VERU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.41, while it was recorded at 10.96 for the last single week of trading, and 10.24 for the last 200 days.

Veru Inc. [VERU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veru Inc. [VERU] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.88 and a Gross Margin at +78.05. Veru Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.44.

Veru Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Insider trade positions for Veru Inc. [VERU]

There are presently around $520 million, or 55.70% of VERU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERU stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 7,900,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 19.46% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 4,880,509 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.2 million in VERU stocks shares; and TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $54.27 million in VERU stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veru Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Veru Inc. [NASDAQ:VERU] by around 24,979,384 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 3,311,074 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 16,109,361 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,399,819 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERU stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,397,857 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,547,089 shares during the same period.