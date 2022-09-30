Market Analysts see Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] gaining to $22. Time to buy?

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CNK] gained 0.24% or 0.03 points to close at $12.55 with a heavy trading volume of 3757479 shares. The company report on September 22, 2022 that D-BOX and Cinemark Strengthen Long-term Relationship with 36 New Auditoriums in 12 Theatres Across the USA.

The expansion rewards moviegoers’ strong appetite for a premium theatre experience.

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment, together with Cinemark Holdings Inc. (“Cinemark”), one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, are pleased to announce a new agreement to install D-BOX haptic recliner seats in 12 additional locations (36 new auditoriums), increasing the total number of Cinemark auditoriums with D-BOX technology to nearly 300 throughout the United States. With these luxurious haptic recliners, D-BOX continues to enhance the entertainment experience, immersing people in the storyline by perfectly synchronizing the action on the screen with patented individual motion control in the seats.

It opened the trading session at $12.29, the shares rose to $12.66 and dropped to $12.08, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CNK points out that the company has recorded -28.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, CNK reached to a volume of 3757479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNK shares is $20.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $16 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CNK stock. On June 02, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CNK shares from 21 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinemark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNK in the course of the last twelve months was 11.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for CNK stock

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.40. With this latest performance, CNK shares dropped by -13.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.40 for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.58, while it was recorded at 12.24 for the last single week of trading, and 16.10 for the last 200 days.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]

There are presently around $1,487 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,258,910, which is approximately -2.905% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,449,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $156.24 million in CNK stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $139.77 million in CNK stock with ownership of nearly 3.106% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinemark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CNK] by around 15,267,240 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 5,776,014 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 97,447,525 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,490,779 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNK stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,500,175 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 887,414 shares during the same period.