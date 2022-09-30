LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] Is Currently -3.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

LXP Industrial Trust [NYSE: LXP] loss -3.01% on the last trading session, reaching $9.01 price per share at the time. The company report on September 15, 2022 that LXP Industrial Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend.

LXP Industrial Trust (“LXP”) (NYSE: LXP), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced that it declared a regular common share/unit dividend/distribution for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 of $0.12 per common share/unit payable on or about October 17, 2022 to common shareholders/unitholders of record as of September 30, 2022.

LXP also declared a cash dividend of $0.8125 per share of Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, which is payable on or about November 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2022.

LXP Industrial Trust represents 283.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.56 billion with the latest information. LXP stock price has been found in the range of $8.885 to $9.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, LXP reached a trading volume of 2880228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXP shares is $12.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for LXP Industrial Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2022, representing the official price target for LXP Industrial Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LXP Industrial Trust is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for LXP in the course of the last twelve months was 56.73.

Trading performance analysis for LXP stock

LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.59. With this latest performance, LXP shares dropped by -11.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.71 for LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.40, while it was recorded at 9.18 for the last single week of trading, and 12.69 for the last 200 days.

LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.44 and a Gross Margin at +34.75. LXP Industrial Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +111.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.19.

LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP Industrial Trust go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]

There are presently around $2,513 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LXP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 52,966,141, which is approximately 1.212% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,973,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $414.22 million in LXP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $354.68 million in LXP stock with ownership of nearly 3.587% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LXP Industrial Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in LXP Industrial Trust [NYSE:LXP] by around 21,306,799 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 27,404,498 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 230,187,116 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 278,898,413 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LXP stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,750,958 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 11,175,718 shares during the same period.