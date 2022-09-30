Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] Revenue clocked in at $14.90 million, down -40.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [NYSE: LICY] slipped around -0.27 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.88 at the close of the session, down -4.39%. The company report on September 19, 2022 that U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer Visits Li-Cycle Rochester Hub.

Senator Schumer commends Li-Cycle for its contributions toward building a sustainable domestic battery materials supply chain in the United States.

Li-Cycle’s Rochester Hub is expected to be a significant new source of battery materials in North America, including battery grade lithium carbonate.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stock is now -40.96% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LICY Stock saw the intraday high of $6.12 and lowest of $5.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.28, which means current price is +7.10% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, LICY reached a trading volume of 2667642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LICY shares is $9.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LICY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on LICY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for LICY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 72.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.53.

How has LICY stock performed recently?

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.13. With this latest performance, LICY shares dropped by -18.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LICY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.05 for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.93, while it was recorded at 5.90 for the last single week of trading, and 7.53 for the last 200 days.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] shares currently have an operating margin of -431.97 and a Gross Margin at -221.70. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3072.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.88.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.10 and a Current Ratio set at 17.30.

Insider trade positions for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY]

There are presently around $366 million, or 39.10% of LICY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LICY stocks are: COVALIS CAPITAL LLP with ownership of 10,151,853, which is approximately 272.398% of the company’s market cap and around 22.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,206,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.5 million in LICY stocks shares; and BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., currently with $35.65 million in LICY stock with ownership of nearly 16.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [NYSE:LICY] by around 28,131,332 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 4,351,355 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 29,839,646 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,322,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LICY stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,464,306 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,572,942 shares during the same period.