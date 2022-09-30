Jefferies lifts Dave Inc. [DAVE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dave Inc. [NASDAQ: DAVE] closed the trading session at $0.36 on 09/29/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.322, while the highest price level was $0.4179. The company report on September 6, 2022 that Dave Announces the Appointment of Chien-Liang Chou as its New Chief Technology Officer.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE, DAVEW), a banking app on a mission to build products that level the financial playing field, today announced that Chien-Liang Chou has been named Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Chou previously served as Executive Vice President of Engineering at Dave, a position he held since 2020. In this role, he led the engineering, data, infrastructure, security and information technology teams, spearheading various data initiatives resulting in greater efficiencies and a better member experience. He has brought to Dave more than 20 years of experience developing software and technology platforms, with significant expertise in infrastructure buildouts, automation, machine learning, and more.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -96.49 percent and weekly performance of -13.37 percent. The stock has been moved at -95.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -28.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -47.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.16M shares, DAVE reached to a volume of 4126096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dave Inc. [DAVE]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Dave Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dave Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

DAVE stock trade performance evaluation

Dave Inc. [DAVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.37. With this latest performance, DAVE shares dropped by -28.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.25 for Dave Inc. [DAVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5668, while it was recorded at 0.4082 for the last single week of trading, and 4.1016 for the last 200 days.

Dave Inc. [DAVE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Dave Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Dave Inc. [DAVE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8 million, or 12.80% of DAVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAVE stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 6,322,616, which is approximately -54.331% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; CORBIN CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., holding 4,647,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.67 million in DAVE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.84 million in DAVE stock with ownership of nearly 1.137% of the company’s market capitalization.

22 institutional holders increased their position in Dave Inc. [NASDAQ:DAVE] by around 3,441,261 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 8,260,504 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 11,454,278 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,156,043 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAVE stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 580,485 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 206,224 shares during the same period.