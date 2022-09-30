Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] stock Initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $5

Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ: JAGX] price plunged by -5.47 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on September 29, 2022 that Jaguar Health Subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Announces Activation by FDA of Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for NP-300, a Novel Drug Candidate for the Symptomatic Relief and Treatment of Diarrhea from Cholera and Other Pathogens.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Napo”), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) (“Jaguar” or the “Company”) today announced the activation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for Napo’s NP-300, a novel drug product candidate for the symptomatic relief and treatment of moderate-to-severe diarrhea, with or without concomitant antimicrobial therapy, from bacterial, viral and parasitic infections including Vibrio cholerae, the bacterium that causes cholera.

“We were very pleased to hear from the FDA that they have completed their review of our IND application for NP-300 and concluded that Napo may proceed with its proposed phase I clinical trial for the drug. Following the completion of the phase I trial, the Company will be positioned to initiate the next stage of our clinical development program for cholera-related diarrhea when our development team has the requisite resources and bandwidth to initiate the additional required trials,” said Lisa Conte, Jaguar’s president and CEO. “We are grateful for the partial financial support from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to support the NP-300 preclinical program.”.

A sum of 4090938 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.59M shares. Jaguar Health Inc. shares reached a high of $0.184 and dropped to a low of $0.159 until finishing in the latest session at $0.16.

The one-year JAGX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.28. The average equity rating for JAGX stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JAGX shares is $5.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JAGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2017, representing the official price target for Jaguar Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

JAGX Stock Performance Analysis:

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.37. With this latest performance, JAGX shares dropped by -30.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.05 for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2410, while it was recorded at 0.1641 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4926 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Jaguar Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -939.05 and a Gross Margin at +46.18. Jaguar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1213.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -365.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.45.

Jaguar Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

JAGX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc. go to 40.00%.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.30% of JAGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,212,248, which is approximately 105.687% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,186,744 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in JAGX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.1 million in JAGX stock with ownership of nearly -14.733% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jaguar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ:JAGX] by around 1,634,459 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,290,324 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,990,311 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,915,094 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAGX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 88,173 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 621,728 shares during the same period.