Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA] is 47.93% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [NASDAQ: IEA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.73% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.61%. The company report on September 6, 2022 that MasTec and IEA Announce Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for their Pending Transaction.

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) (“MasTec”) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (“IEA”) (NASDAQ: IEA) today announced that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, for the previously announced acquisition of IEA by MasTec has expired.

The expiration of the HSR waiting period was a condition to the closing of the pending transaction. Completion of the transaction is expected in October 2022, subject to the satisfaction of the remaining customary closing conditions, including approval of the transaction by IEA stockholders.

Over the last 12 months, IEA stock rose by 19.91%. The one-year Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.02. The average equity rating for IEA stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $669.20 million, with 48.42 million shares outstanding and 45.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, IEA stock reached a trading volume of 2926108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IEA shares is $13.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IEA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Sidoti analysts kept a Buy rating on IEA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for IEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

IEA Stock Performance Analysis:

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.61. With this latest performance, IEA shares dropped by -4.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.73 for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.06, while it was recorded at 13.83 for the last single week of trading, and 10.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.96 and a Gross Margin at +9.92. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.03.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

IEA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. go to 8.00%.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $558 million, or 85.00% of IEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IEA stocks are: ARES MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 15,241,275, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., holding 3,394,121 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.19 million in IEA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $41.82 million in IEA stock with ownership of nearly 40.625% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [NASDAQ:IEA] by around 6,156,763 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 4,409,319 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 30,455,985 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,022,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IEA stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 884,405 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,381,212 shares during the same period.