Illumina Inc. [ILMN] stock Upgrade by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $250

Illumina Inc. [NASDAQ: ILMN] slipped around -7.48 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $193.81 at the close of the session, down -3.72%. The company report on September 29, 2022 that Illumina Introduces Multiple Breakthrough Sequencing Innovations at Inaugural Genomics Forum.

New sequencing technologies and capabilities will accelerate the genomic discoveries and clinical insights needed to transform human health.

Revolutionary NovaSeq X Series sets new benchmark for speed, scale, accuracy, and sustainability.

Illumina Inc. stock is now -49.06% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ILMN Stock saw the intraday high of $208.29 and lowest of $191.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 428.00, which means current price is +11.74% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, ILMN reached a trading volume of 3872948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Illumina Inc. [ILMN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ILMN shares is $243.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ILMN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Illumina Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Illumina Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $350 to $150, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on ILMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Illumina Inc. is set at 9.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for ILMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for ILMN in the course of the last twelve months was 583.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has ILMN stock performed recently?

Illumina Inc. [ILMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.17. With this latest performance, ILMN shares dropped by -5.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ILMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.02 for Illumina Inc. [ILMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 206.77, while it was recorded at 191.29 for the last single week of trading, and 277.97 for the last 200 days.

Illumina Inc. [ILMN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Illumina Inc. [ILMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.32 and a Gross Margin at +69.69. Illumina Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.68.

Illumina Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Illumina Inc. [ILMN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ILMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Illumina Inc. go to -11.13%.

Insider trade positions for Illumina Inc. [ILMN]

There are presently around $26,532 million, or 89.20% of ILMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ILMN stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 19,941,653, which is approximately -4.618% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,654,721 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.45 billion in ILMN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.31 billion in ILMN stock with ownership of nearly 1.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Illumina Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 422 institutional holders increased their position in Illumina Inc. [NASDAQ:ILMN] by around 10,303,907 shares. Additionally, 552 investors decreased positions by around 11,048,120 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 115,544,409 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,896,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ILMN stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,549,324 shares, while 190 institutional investors sold positions of 3,188,692 shares during the same period.