HEXO Corp. [HEXO] is -73.95% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ: HEXO] jumped around 0.0 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.18 at the close of the session, up 1.11%. The company report on August 30, 2022 that HEXO to Produce Mike Tyson’s New Cannabis Brand, TYSON 2.0, in Canada.

Exclusive partnership brings innovative line of cannabis flower, pre-rolls and edibles to Canada; expected to be available this fall.

HEXO Corp. stock is now -73.95% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HEXO Stock saw the intraday high of $0.185 and lowest of $0.1774 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.06, which means current price is +10.30% above from all time high which was touched on 03/25/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.08M shares, HEXO reached a trading volume of 3891814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HEXO Corp. [HEXO]?

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for HEXO Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $1.07 to $0.53. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for HEXO Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HEXO Corp. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for HEXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has HEXO stock performed recently?

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.38. With this latest performance, HEXO shares dropped by -12.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.66 for HEXO Corp. [HEXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2048, while it was recorded at 0.1747 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4131 for the last 200 days.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

HEXO Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for HEXO Corp. [HEXO]

There are presently around $9 million, or 11.02% of HEXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEXO stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 21,363,882, which is approximately -30.824% of the company’s market cap and around 2.73% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 8,622,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.57 million in HEXO stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $0.84 million in HEXO stock with ownership of nearly -83.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HEXO Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ:HEXO] by around 6,351,151 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 40,735,248 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 180,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,905,846 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEXO stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,837,538 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,369,106 shares during the same period.