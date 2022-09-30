For Livent Corporation [LTHM], Analyst sees a rise to $42. What next?

Livent Corporation [NYSE: LTHM] loss -4.54% on the last trading session, reaching $30.71 price per share at the time. The company report on August 29, 2022 that Livent’s Gilberto Antoniazzi to Speak at the Cowen 15th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced that Gilberto Antoniazzi, chief financial officer, will speak at Cowen’s 15th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference, being conducted virtually on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Live access will be available on the Livent Investor Relations website and via the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen123/lthm/2021754. A replay of the event will also be available via the same link for a period of 90 days.

Livent Corporation represents 179.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.69 billion with the latest information. LTHM stock price has been found in the range of $29.91 to $31.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.88M shares, LTHM reached a trading volume of 3000716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Livent Corporation [LTHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTHM shares is $32.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Livent Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Vertical Research raised their target price from $33 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Livent Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on LTHM stock. On May 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LTHM shares from 25 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Livent Corporation is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

Trading performance analysis for LTHM stock

Livent Corporation [LTHM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.85. With this latest performance, LTHM shares dropped by -4.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.59 for Livent Corporation [LTHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.71, while it was recorded at 30.99 for the last single week of trading, and 25.62 for the last 200 days.

Livent Corporation [LTHM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Livent Corporation [LTHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.94 and a Gross Margin at +26.52. Livent Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.05.

Livent Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Livent Corporation [LTHM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Livent Corporation go to 1.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Livent Corporation [LTHM]

There are presently around $4,874 million, or 91.10% of LTHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTHM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,002,647, which is approximately 1.278% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,846,068 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $548.05 million in LTHM stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $272.43 million in LTHM stock with ownership of nearly -8.856% of the company’s market capitalization.

189 institutional holders increased their position in Livent Corporation [NYSE:LTHM] by around 13,807,140 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 15,978,261 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 128,925,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,710,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTHM stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,046,249 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,661,976 shares during the same period.