Etsy Inc. [ETSY] moved down -0.62: Why It’s Important

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] loss -0.62% or -0.63 points to close at $101.52 with a heavy trading volume of 2944291 shares. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Etsy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced that the following investor events will include webcast presentations by Etsy executives:.

Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology ConferenceSeptember 7, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. ET.

It opened the trading session at $99.071, the shares rose to $102.16 and dropped to $99.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ETSY points out that the company has recorded -24.55% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -51.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, ETSY reached to a volume of 2944291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Etsy Inc. [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $117.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on ETSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 5.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 23.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

Trading performance analysis for ETSY stock

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.13. With this latest performance, ETSY shares dropped by -4.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.07 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.34, while it was recorded at 98.23 for the last single week of trading, and 121.03 for the last 200 days.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to -1.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Etsy Inc. [ETSY]

There are presently around $12,993 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,749,921, which is approximately 0.339% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,636,131 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in ETSY stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $943.58 million in ETSY stock with ownership of nearly 21.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Etsy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 348 institutional holders increased their position in Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY] by around 25,542,034 shares. Additionally, 415 investors decreased positions by around 17,509,203 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 84,932,847 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,984,084 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETSY stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,499,420 shares, while 180 institutional investors sold positions of 1,839,913 shares during the same period.