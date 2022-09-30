Entegris Inc. [ENTG] is -36.61% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Entegris Inc. [NASDAQ: ENTG] plunged by -$1.29 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $88.71 during the day while it closed the day at $87.85. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Entegris Reports Results for Second Quarter Of 2022.

Second-quarter revenue of $692 million, increased 21% from prior year.

Entegris Inc. stock has also gained 0.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ENTG stock has declined by -4.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -35.14% and lost -36.61% year-on date.

The market cap for ENTG stock reached $13.07 billion, with 148.96 million shares outstanding and 147.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, ENTG reached a trading volume of 2844556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Entegris Inc. [ENTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENTG shares is $133.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Entegris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Entegris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on ENTG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Entegris Inc. is set at 3.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENTG in the course of the last twelve months was 178.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.40.

ENTG stock trade performance evaluation

Entegris Inc. [ENTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.87. With this latest performance, ENTG shares dropped by -8.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.53 for Entegris Inc. [ENTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.93, while it was recorded at 86.64 for the last single week of trading, and 113.19 for the last 200 days.

Entegris Inc. [ENTG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Entegris Inc. [ENTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.01 and a Gross Margin at +44.01. Entegris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.39.

Entegris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Entegris Inc. [ENTG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Entegris Inc. go to 16.79%.

Entegris Inc. [ENTG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,476 million, or 97.10% of ENTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENTG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,766,671, which is approximately -4.316% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,825,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 billion in ENTG stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $848.86 million in ENTG stock with ownership of nearly 19.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Entegris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 295 institutional holders increased their position in Entegris Inc. [NASDAQ:ENTG] by around 13,556,263 shares. Additionally, 326 investors decreased positions by around 9,170,609 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 130,668,312 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,395,184 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENTG stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,599,978 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 1,879,174 shares during the same period.