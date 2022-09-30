Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] Stock trading around $83.83 per share: What’s Next?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE: EW] closed the trading session at $83.83 on 09/29/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $82.79, while the highest price level was $84.43. The company report on September 17, 2022 that EDWARDS ANNOUNCES SIX-MONTH DATA CONFIRMING TEER AS SAFE AND EFFECTIVE FOR DMR IN FIRST HEAD-TO-HEAD TRIAL.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) announced results from CLASP IID, the first randomized controlled trial that directly compares two contemporary transcatheter edge-to-edge repair (TEER) therapies. The study confirms TEER as a safe and effective therapy in patients with degenerative mitral regurgitation (DMR). Results from the CLASP IID pivotal trial were presented as a late-breaking clinical science session at the 34th Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT), the annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation, and published simultaneously in JACC: Cardiovascular Interventions.

Patients enrolled in the CLASP IID pivotal trial had severe symptomatic DMR and were determined to be at prohibitive surgical risk. The CLASP IID trial met its primary safety and effectiveness endpoints, with the PASCAL system demonstrating non-inferiority for safety and effectiveness compared to the MitraClip device. The PASCAL device showed:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -35.29 percent and weekly performance of -0.40 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, EW reached to a volume of 2655219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EW shares is $116.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $134, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on EW stock. On March 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for EW shares from 132 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is set at 2.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for EW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for EW in the course of the last twelve months was 40.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

EW stock trade performance evaluation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.40. With this latest performance, EW shares dropped by -7.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.93 for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.99, while it was recorded at 83.75 for the last single week of trading, and 105.40 for the last 200 days.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.78 and a Gross Margin at +76.57. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation go to 12.78%.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $42,800 million, or 85.20% of EW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 55,740,688, which is approximately -2.255% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,306,835 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.22 billion in EW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.25 billion in EW stock with ownership of nearly -0.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 569 institutional holders increased their position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE:EW] by around 24,765,022 shares. Additionally, 618 investors decreased positions by around 23,191,845 shares, while 231 investors held positions by with 462,596,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 510,553,508 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EW stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,787,517 shares, while 136 institutional investors sold positions of 2,665,373 shares during the same period.