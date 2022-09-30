Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] Revenue clocked in at $19.78 billion, down -22.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Eaton Corporation plc [NYSE: ETN] price surged by 0.18 percent to reach at $0.24. The company report on September 23, 2022 that Eaton Endorses Memorandum of Understanding for Global Commercial Vehicle ‘Drive to Zero’ Initiative.

Eaton’s Brian Brickhouse addresses priority actions accelerating electric vehicle charging infrastructure and decarbonization at Global Clean Energy Action Forum.

Intelligent power management company Eaton has endorsed the global Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Zero-Emission Medium- and Heavy-Duty Vehicles (MHDVs), which was announced today during the Global Clean Energy Action Forum in Pittsburgh. The initiative is propelled by CALSTART and calls for 30% of new MHDVs to be emissions free by 2030, and 100% of new MHDV trucks to be emissions free by 2040.

A sum of 2709419 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.57M shares. Eaton Corporation plc shares reached a high of $134.305 and dropped to a low of $131.21 until finishing in the latest session at $134.15.

The one-year ETN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.09. The average equity rating for ETN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETN shares is $161.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Eaton Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $196 to $194. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Eaton Corporation plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $200 to $195, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on ETN stock. On February 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ETN shares from 191 to 189.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eaton Corporation plc is set at 3.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

ETN Stock Performance Analysis:

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.73. With this latest performance, ETN shares dropped by -3.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.06 for Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.10, while it was recorded at 133.41 for the last single week of trading, and 146.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eaton Corporation plc Fundamentals:

Eaton Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

ETN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eaton Corporation plc go to 10.20%.

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $44,038 million, or 84.90% of ETN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,147,721, which is approximately 1.798% of the company’s market cap and around 0.38% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,828,645 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.73 billion in ETN stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $3.41 billion in ETN stock with ownership of nearly -4.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eaton Corporation plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 613 institutional holders increased their position in Eaton Corporation plc [NYSE:ETN] by around 19,902,373 shares. Additionally, 647 investors decreased positions by around 16,699,525 shares, while 247 investors held positions by with 291,673,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 328,275,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETN stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,728,721 shares, while 136 institutional investors sold positions of 1,535,970 shares during the same period.